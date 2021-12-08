Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 5.4%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 10,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 133,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

