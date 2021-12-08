DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $68,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $148,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DermTech by 921.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMTK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48. DermTech has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $541.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

