Deri Protocol Trading Down 23.2% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $38.71 million and $2.69 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

