DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 190.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 137,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 1,387,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

