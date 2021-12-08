DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 135,798 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,551,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135,798 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Oracle were worth $141,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

