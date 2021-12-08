DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $221.67 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $221,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.26 and its 200 day moving average is $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.