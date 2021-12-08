DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 132,405 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Stryker worth $149,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

SYK opened at $260.55 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.