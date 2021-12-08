Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.84. 9,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,072. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

