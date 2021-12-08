Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

