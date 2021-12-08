Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,523.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,425.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,422.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
