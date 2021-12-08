David M. Gray Buys 1,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.93. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

