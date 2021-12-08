Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

