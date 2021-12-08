Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
