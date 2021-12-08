DATATRAK International (DTRK) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DATATRAK International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 664 3166 4894 91 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 37.29%. Given DATATRAK International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -1,098.90 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 15.67

DATATRAK International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DATATRAK International competitors beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

