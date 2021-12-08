Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Trading 8,606.5% Higher

Datalex plc (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) shares traded up 8,606.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Datalex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLEXY)

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. Its digital commerce platform allows to optimize the retailing of offers and to complete retail transactions from start to finish across various digital sales channels.

