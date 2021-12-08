Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells $225,644.65 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $1,330,240.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $1,092,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $1,100,720.00.

DDOG stock opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 467,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 307,588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,518,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,665,000 after acquiring an additional 228,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

