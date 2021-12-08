Data Storage (DTST) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 129 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Data Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 85.02 Data Storage Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 15.56

Data Storage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data Storage and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 665 3169 4895 91 2.50

Data Storage currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Data Storage beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

