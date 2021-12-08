DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to report $6.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

DRIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,977. The stock has a market cap of $239.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

