Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €98.00 ($110.11) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.20 ($109.21).

ETR DAI opened at €86.81 ($97.54) on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a one year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.63 and a 200 day moving average of €77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

