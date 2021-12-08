Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 44,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

About Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

