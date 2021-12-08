DA Davidson Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.45.

Shares of TOY opened at C$44.29 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

