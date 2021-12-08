D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 5,088 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $79.62.

