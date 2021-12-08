D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 302 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,933 shares of company stock worth $2,797,133. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.