D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.