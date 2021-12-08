D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9,909.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 896,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888,000 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 533,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

