D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.