D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after buying an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after buying an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

