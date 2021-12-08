CyberMiles Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $811,646.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $811,646.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,220.45 or 0.99569456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00325405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00049192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

