CWV Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,728.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.83 million and $8,728.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,348.77 or 0.08618752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,596.48 or 1.00276275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

