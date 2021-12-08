Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.03. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

