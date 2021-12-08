Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.92

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $104,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,221,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,963. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

