Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 413 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.08. 87,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

