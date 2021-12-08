Culbertson A N & Co Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,307. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

