Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.14. 98,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

