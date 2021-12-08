Culbertson A N & Co Inc Acquires 4,139 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 137,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 65,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

