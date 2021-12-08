Csenge Advisory Group Takes $238,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.