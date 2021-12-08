Csenge Advisory Group Has $216,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.82 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.