CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 22.9% Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $793.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00181742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.03 or 0.00589628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

