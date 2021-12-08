Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,515 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

