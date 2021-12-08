Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after buying an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.71.

NYSE:FIS opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

