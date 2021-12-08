Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 814 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,311 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

