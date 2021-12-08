Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

