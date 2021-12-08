Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 79,234 Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 79,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

VSCO stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

