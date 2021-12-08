Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $998,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after acquiring an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.