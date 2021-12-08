Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $477,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.65.

SHW opened at $341.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $347.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

