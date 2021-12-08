Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8,370.97

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8,370.97 ($111.01) and traded as high as GBX 9,960 ($132.08). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 9,826 ($130.30), with a volume of 188,292 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDA. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.65) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($125.98) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($112.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,289.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,394.63.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.92), for a total value of £201,980 ($267,842.46). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5 shares of company stock valued at $44,535.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.