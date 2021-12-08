Critical Review: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) versus Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 197.98 -$28.71 million ($0.62) -1.81 F-star Therapeutics $11.26 million 9.82 -$25.62 million N/A N/A

F-star Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 F-star Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. F-star Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 453.48%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than F-star Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and F-star Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -70.98% -53.38% F-star Therapeutics N/A -67.22% -50.28%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats Marker Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

