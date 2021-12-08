Critical Contrast: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

80.3% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and EVERTEC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A EVERTEC 1 0 3 0 2.50

EVERTEC has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given EVERTEC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Risk & Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVERTEC has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and EVERTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.72 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,098.40 EVERTEC $510.59 million 7.05 $104.44 million $2.09 23.94

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and EVERTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% EVERTEC 26.78% 46.79% 16.62%

Summary

EVERTEC beats DATATRAK International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring. The Merchant Acquiring segment offers services to merchants of all sizes, enabling them to accept all types of electronic payments. The Business Solutions segment comprises bank processing, network hosting and management, information technology professional services, business process outsourcing, item processing, cash processing, and fulfillment. EVERTEC was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.