Critical Analysis: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alphabet and Eventure Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.77 $40.27 billion $103.84 28.51 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alphabet and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 30 0 2.97 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $3,207.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%.

Summary

Alphabet beats Eventure Interactive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

