Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRNX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $140,509.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

