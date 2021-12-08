Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.