Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €235.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($264.04) target price from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($275.28) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($280.90) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €232.83 ($261.61).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €205.70 ($231.12) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($232.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €199.70 and a 200-day moving average of €204.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

